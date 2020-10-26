हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Medium-intensity earthquake of 3.6-magnitude strikes Gujarat's Kutch

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch.

Medium-intensity earthquake of 3.6-magnitude strikes Gujarat's Kutch
Representational Image

AHMEDABAD: A medium-intensity earthquake of 3.6-magnitude on the Richter Scale was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday (Oct 26) morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 19.5 km, he said.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone.

It witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001. 

