Meerut Shocker! 5 Kanwariya Die Due To Electric Shock From High-Tension Power Line - Who Is Responsible?

Meerut Kanwariya Tragedy: In a devastating incident that unfolded in Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village, located in Meerut district of Western Uttar Pradesh, five individuals lost their lives while several others sustained injuries during a religious procession. The unfortunate incident occurred as a group of Kanwariyas, devout followers of Lord Shiva, were returning from their pilgrimage to the Holy Ganges River in Haridwar.

Electrocution During the Procession

As the procession, accompanied by celebratory music, made its way into the village, a harrowing mishap occurred. The vehicle carrying the Kanwariyas inadvertently came into contact with a dangerously low-hanging high-tension power line. The result was catastrophic as the high-voltage current surged through the vehicle and into the gathered crowd, knocking down devotees in rapid succession, leaving no time for anyone to react.

Desperate Attempts to Save Lives

Chaos ensued as horrified villagers immediately contacted the power station, desperately urging them to shut down the electricity supply. However, despite their frantic efforts, many lives were already lost, forever changing the fate of the community. Tragically, Manish, one of the pilgrims, was declared dead at the scene. In the days that followed, four more victims succumbed to their injuries, while five others continue to receive treatment in various hospitals, with two reported to be in critical condition.

Outrage and Demand for Accountability

The heart-wrenching tragedy sparked an outpouring of anger and grief among the villagers. In a collective display of their discontent, they staged a protest by blocking a road, demanding swift action against the officials of the electricity department who they believed were negligent, resulting in the fatal accident. The villagers' plea for accountability and justice highlighted the profound tension that gripped the community in the aftermath of the incident.

Kanwar Yatra and its Devout Followers

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual religious gathering in India, attracts millions of participants from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand. The pilgrims, known as Kanwariyas, exhibit their deep devotion by dressing in saffron attire and often walking barefoot alongside vehicles on highways. The event holds immense spiritual significance for the participants, who embark on this pilgrimage to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

A Similar Tragedy in Tripura

Regrettably, this incident in Western Uttar Pradesh was not an isolated occurrence. Just last month, a strikingly similar accident took place in Tripura's Unakoti district. During a religious 'rath' or chariot procession, seven lives, including two innocent children, were tragically lost, and sixteen others suffered injuries when the chariot made contact with an overhead high-voltage electric wire.

A Nation Shattered by Shock and Grief

As the shockwaves of grief reverberate through the affected communities, the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives. These harrowing incidents serve as painful reminders of the need for stringent safety measures and a renewed commitment to preventing such tragedies in the future. It is a time for collective reflection and action to ensure that no more lives are lost in the pursuit of faith and devotion.

Who Is Responsible?

In the wake of the devastating incident that claimed the lives of five Kanwariya pilgrims, a pressing question lingers in the minds of the affected community and the nation at large: Who is responsible for this tragic accident? The villagers, fueled by their grief and anger, point fingers at the officials of the electricity department, holding them accountable for their negligence that led to the fatal encounter with the high-tension power line. The demand for justice and a thorough investigation resonates through the air, as the affected families seek answers and the assurance that such a heart-wrenching loss will not be in vain. The responsibility to uncover the truth and assign accountability now falls upon the authorities, who must address the concerns of the grieving community and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.