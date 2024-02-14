Meet 23-Year-Old Tamil Nadu’s First Tribal Woman Civil Judge, CM Stalin Lauds Achievement

New Delhi: Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound admiration on Tuesday for the remarkable achievement of Sripathi, a 23-year-old tribal woman hailing from the hills of Tamil Nadu. Sripathi, known by her single name, defied conventional expectations by not only becoming a civil judge but also by undertaking her selection exams shortly after giving birth to her baby.

Her story, captured in a poignant image with her newborn daughter outside the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission office, has resonated widely across the state, symbolizing both her tribal heritage and her incredible feat accomplished amidst the challenges of motherhood.

Stalin took to social media to celebrate Sripathi's accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of her success as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities. He hailed her journey from a remote mountain village, devoid of many modern conveniences, to attaining such a prestigious position, underscoring the resilience and determination that propelled her forward.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sripathi's family, recognizing their pivotal role in providing unwavering support during her pursuit of excellence. He also used the opportunity to assert the importance of social justice, citing Sripathi's success as a testament to Tamil Nadu's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity.

Furthermore, Stalin credited the "Dravidian Model" implemented by the DMK government for facilitating pathways to success for individuals like Sripathi. He highlighted the government's policy of prioritizing Tamil-medium students in government employment, which played a crucial role in Sripathi's journey to becoming a judge.

Sripathi's remarkable determination was evident in her journey, which involved traveling over 200 kilometers from her village of Puliyur near Jawadhu hills to Chennai for her exams in November 2023, despite the recent birth of her child.

Despite Sripathi and her family being unavailable for comment, her extraordinary achievement captured the attention of the vernacular media, sparking widespread celebration within the tribal community of Jawadhu Hills.

State Sports Minister and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin commended Sripathi's unwavering resolve, noting the remarkable courage she displayed in undertaking such a significant endeavor so soon after childbirth. Sripathi's story stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds.