Meet Aashima Goyal, The Brilliant IAS Officer Who Captivated Amitabh Bachchan With Her Wit And Wisdom

New Delhi: Aashima Goyal, a remarkable individual whose journey from being an accomplished IIT graduate to becoming an IAS officer is nothing short of awe-inspiring. A native of Ballabgarh town in Haryana, Aashima's academic prowess was evident from a young age, as she consistently topped her exams, including both Boards and Intermediate.

Having earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Technology in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi, Aashima initially embarked on a lucrative career in Bengaluru's corporate sector. However, her passion for public service led her to pursue her ultimate goal of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Despite failing to secure a spot in her first attempt in 2018, Aashima remained undeterred. Determined to achieve her dreams, she made the bold decision to resign from her high-paying job and dedicate herself entirely to UPSC preparations. Without the aid of any coaching, she immersed herself in rigorous self-study sessions, devoting 9-10 hours daily to mastering the intricacies of the UPSC syllabus.

Her perseverance paid off when she clinched an impressive All India Rank of 65 in her second attempt in 2019, realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Aashima's story captured the attention of not just the nation but also Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who commended her exceptional intellect and acumen.

Aashima's journey took a new turn when she appeared on the renowned television quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' where her lightning-fast response to a question left Big B himself in awe. Beyond her professional achievements, Aashima's personal life also underwent significant changes, as she tied the knot with IFS officer Rahul Mishra in 2022 and subsequently underwent an inter-cadre transfer, moving to the Uttarakhand cadre.

Despite her newfound responsibilities, Aashima remains committed to her duties as a civil servant, continuously striving to make a positive impact in her role. Her story serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the power of determination, resilience, and unwavering dedication in achieving one's aspirations.