Meet Anish Abbasi: Delhi Activist raising awareness among poor on health rights, schemes

While the government runs many schemes for people, lack of awareness about the same remains a big issue that keeps them deprived of their rights. A little guidance and help - which is not found in the society in general - can bring about a big change in poor people's life.



Anish Abbasi, a Delhi-based activist who helped thousands of people in Covid times, is raising awareness among the poor people about their rights and availability to affordable or free healthcare funded by the government.



Not only this, Abbasi is also running a campaign along with government hospitals to provide medicines and blankets to poor citizens all around the Delhi-NCR region.



Abbasi was one of the people who had provided food, water, sanitizers, masks, and beds in hospitals during the peak Covid times.



Abbasi, speaking to Zee Media, said that it gives him "immense joy and pleasure" to see the people from poor backgrounds safe and healthy.



Anish adds: “Majority of the people need to stay aware of the various schemes of the government thus appropriate knowledge is necessary. I have helped hundreds of people to make them understand the benefits and rights the government provides.”