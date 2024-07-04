The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that they had arrested six'sevadars' from the organising committee, including two women, in connection with the Hathras stampede, which killed 121 people. The only accused named in the FIR is still at large, but preacher Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, will be questioned as needed during the investigation, according to a senior officer. The preacher, Surajpal, was not named as an accused in the FIR filed at the local Sikandra Rau police station on Tuesday following the stampede in Phulrai village, which killed 121 people.

Following the tragic event in Sikandrarao, Hathras, where over 120 people lost their lives, Swarajpal Narayan Sakar Hari (also known as Baba Narayan) has taken several steps in his defense. His initial reaction came 30 hours after the incident, where he blamed certain elements for creating chaos. Notably, he had left the area well before the violence erupted.

Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) Appoints AP Singh As His Legal Counsel

Swarajpal has appointed Advocate AP Singh to represent him legally. AP Singh is renowned for handling controversial cases and has been in the spotlight for his legal arguments. His involvement has sparked discussions about the case. AP Singh has consistently engaged with media channels and made statements regarding Swarajpal's defense. He has also presented various legal arguments in court, both at the local level and in the Supreme Court. Here are the controversial cases AP Singh has been involved in:

Represented Accused Nirbhaya Gang Rape Case:

In 2012, Advocate AP Singh made headlines for defending the accused in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape case in Delhi. He infuriated millions of people with his controversial arguments on TV and in court. Despite his efforts, all the accused were found guilty and received the death penalty.

Hathras Gangrape Case:

After that, he became the lawyer for the four accused in the well-known case of gang rape of a Scheduled Caste girl in Hathras.

Legal Battle Over Seema Haider's Entry Into India:

In the case of Seema Haider, who illegally crossed into India from Pakistan via Nepal, AP Singh played a significant role. Seema Haider, a married woman with four children, had married Sachin Meena from Greater Noida after an online friendship through the game PUBG. Her husband, Gulam Haider, filed a case against her return to India. AP Singh was actively involved in presenting evidence and arguments during the case.

Who Is AP Singh?

AP Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, resides in Delhi and practices law in the Supreme Court. He holds a law degree from Lucknow University and later obtained a doctorate. His legal career began in 1997 when he started practicing in the Supreme Court. Known for handling high-profile and contentious cases, AP Singh has faced criticism and praise alike. His legal arguments have been a topic of discussion in lower courts, the Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court.