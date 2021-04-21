हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Meet Asim Hussain, the 'Oxygen Man' of Delhi who has helped hundreds during COVID crisis

Meet Asim Hussain, the ‘Oxygen Man’ of Delhi who has helped hundreds during COVID crisis

New Delhi: The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has come as a huge challenge in front of the healthcare systems and the government. The demand for oxygen which is often crucial in the treatment of the infection has risen significantly which has led to shortage in many places.

In such worrying times, a Delhi man named Asim Hussain has taken upon himself to help the needy in his capacity by arranging oxygen for them.

Asim Hussain lives in Daryaganj area of ​​Delhi and runs an NGO named 'Be Human'. About 150 people are working together with him. He has opened a ‘Free Oxygen Bank’ to help people get access to oxygen.

Quite appropriately, people have started calling him the “Oxygen Man”.

Asim’s ‘Oxygen Bank’ has 40 oxygen cylinders. He has provided oxygen cylinders to about 550 people since March 2020, including 150 people this April. Many of these have Asim to thank for their lives.

Asim is observing Roza fast in the holy month of Ramadan. Despite this, he is devoting all his time to serve the people. His phone keeps ringing as people call him for help all the time. Unfortunately, he couldn’t help them all as the demand is high and there is a limited supply of oxygen.

Whenever Asim sends a cylinder, he ensures that it is properly sanitized. He also provides necessary instructions on how to use the oxygen cylinder.

For his tremendous service, the people of his locality are full of praise for the ‘Oxygen Man’.

