Meet Bihar's Crorepati Sabziwala: Kaushlendra Kumar's Journey - IIM Passout Decided To Start Vegetable Business, Then Miracles Happened

Kaushalendra Kumar proudly embraces his Bihari identity as the core of his being, making him an inspirational icon for Bihar's startup ecosystem. Hailing from the scenic district of Nalanda in Bihar, Kaushalendra's journey began at a Navodaya Vidyalaya, where he laid the foundation for his remarkable future. Upon completing his school education, he pursued agricultural engineering in the vibrant state of Gujarat. Though his heart yearned for an admission to the prestigious IIT, fate had other plans, and he couldn't crack the entrance exam. Undeterred by this setback, Kaushalendra set his sights on the next challenge - a Master's in Business Administration from the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, where he earned a coveted gold medal.

Choosing a Different Path

Rather than succumbing to the allure of a corporate job, Kaushalendra took a path less traveled and decided to return to his roots in Bihar. Fuelled by a passionate vision, he embarked on a mission to bridge the gap between vegetable vendors and the market. Through his entrepreneurial venture, he brought this vision to life, and today, his company boasts an impressive multi-million-dollar turnover.

Empowering Rural India with Hope and Aspirations

Kaushalendra, like every bright-eyed child from rural India, faced numerous challenges on his path to success. His unwavering determination and refusal to accept defeat fueled his resolve to make a difference. Witnessing the lack of respect and recognition that Bihar and its people received outside their home state, Kaushalendra was resolute in changing this perception.

From Agriculture to Agri-Startup

Following his studies in agricultural engineering, Kaushalendra commenced his professional journey in Junagadh, Gujarat. Subsequently, he received an offer to work as an irrigation system designer at an Israeli MNC. Driven by self-reliance and ingenuity, he completed the project ahead of schedule without seeking much external assistance. Impressed by his competence, his superiors relocated him to a small village in Andhra Pradesh, where a project was progressing at a sluggish pace.

Turning Failure into a Turning Point

Though Kaushalendra achieved academic excellence, the inability to crack the IIT entrance exam left his father disheartened, especially when a friend's son secured admission to the prestigious institute. Nevertheless, Kaushalendra firmly believes that his failure to crack the IIT exam was serendipitous, leading him towards the opportunities meant for his unique journey.

Taking a Leap of Faith and Founding a Company

Unsatisfied with his job and seeking positive change, Kaushalendra hired a young Muslim boy with limited knowledge of Telugu, paying him an equal salary to serve as an interpreter. Fearlessly relying on his own intellect, he revamped the entire project without seeking external technical assistance. While some seniors were skeptical, Kaushalendra proved his mettle and overcame all challenges. When his request for a promotion at his original office was denied, he chose to resign without fear, taking the first step towards transforming his life.

Founding a Company with His Brother

In 2008, alongside his brother, Kaushalendra established "Kaushalya Foundation," a company that facilitated connections between vegetable vendors in a retail chain. The company also focused on maintaining high-quality services for its partners. Though farmers initially had reservations, Kaushalendra's unwavering efforts and dedication earned their trust. Today, his company enjoys a multi-million-dollar turnover and continues to thrive.

Kaushalendra's extraordinary journey from a humble village in Bihar to becoming an IIM gold medalist and a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Beyond creating a flourishing business, he has empowered rural India by inspiring hope and aspirations in countless others.