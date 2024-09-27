Meet Chander Prakash, New KBC Crorepati From Kashmir Who Impressed Amitabh Bachchan; Check The Final Question

The famous reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Cororepati’s (KBC) season 16 got its first millionaire, in a thrilling game that aired on Wednesday. The first episode of KBC 16 aired in August this year and Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor district’s Chander Prakash, a UPSC aspirant, is the first contestant to bag the crorepati title. The show is a popular quiz competition where contestants tackle progressively challenging questions to earn significant cash prizes.

According to a local news website, Daily Excelsior, From the moment of Prakash’s birth he has battled a series of relentless health challenges, the most daunting being a severe intestinal blockage. Despite enduring seven major surgeries, his journey is far from over, as doctors now recommended an eighth operation. His story is not just one of survival, but of the power of hope and determination.

What Was The 10 Million Rupee Question

As the episode began the hosted, shot the first question for prize money of Rs 3,20,000, Chander answered in quick and calm conduct. Bachchan posed the question, "In which contact sport is 'Yokozuna' the highest rank attainable?" Confident in his answer, Chander chose Option B) Sumo Wrestling and effortlessly secured the prize. In the KBC’s ‘Super Sandook’ segment, Chander answered seven consecutive questions correctly. After answering half of the questions independently, Chander relied on his lifelines for assistance with some of the higher-level questions in the quiz.

Chander successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, becoming the first contestant to win the amount this season. The question asked which country’s largest city is a port with an Arabic name meaning “abode of peace.” Chander used the “Double Dip” lifeline and correctly chose Tanzania. Along with the cash prize, he also won a Hyundai Venue SUV.

Chander then faced the Rs 7 crore jackpot question. Without any lifelines left and unsure of the answer, he opted to quit, securing his Rs 1 crore winnings.

During the episode the host praised the determination and tenacity of Prakash after revisiting his ups and downs in life on screen.