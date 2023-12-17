Meet Deepesh Kumari, The Daughter Of A Street Vendor Who Cleared UPSC In 2nd Attempt; Inspiring Success Story Of The Bharatpur Girl Who Bagged AIR-93

NEW DELHI: In a sea of UPSC success stories, Deepesh Kumari's journey stands out as a testament to perseverance and familial dedication. Hailing from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Deepesh, the daughter of an ordinary snacks seller named Govind, overcame significant challenges to secure the 93rd rank in the UPSC CSE-2021 on her second attempt, clinching the fourth rank in the EWS category.

Humble Beginning

Govind, Deepesh Kumari's father, has been selling snacks on a handcart for a quarter of a century. Govind, his wife Usha, two daughters, and three sons, live in a modest house. The family was elated and beamed with joy and pride over Deepesh's remarkable achievement. Despite his daughter's UPSC success, Govind, true to his humble roots, continued selling snacks in the narrow streets of the city the very next day after his daughter's success.

A Trailblazer In Education: Deepesh Kumari's Educational Odyssey

Deepesh, the eldest of five siblings, pursued her education against all odds. After completing her 12th grade in Bharatpur, she earned a BE degree in Civil from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, and later an M.Tech degree from IIT Mumbai, all achieved through her hard work and determination.

Inspired by Deepesh's dedication, her younger sister became a doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, while two brothers pursued MBBS from Latur and AIIMS Guwahati. Deepesh, recognizing the value of education, invested her entire salary in her siblings' education.

Balancing Act: From Corporate World To UPSC Preparation

Following her M.Tech, Deepesh worked in a software company for a year before resigning to pursue her long-cherished dream of cracking the UPSC exam. Her decision to leave the corporate world and prepare for the exam reflected her determination to follow her passion, despite the uncertainties.

The Resilience Of A Father: Govind's Unwavering Commitment

Govind, though visibly aged from decades of hard work, exuded pride in his daughter's success. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and honesty in work, traits that he instilled in his children. Even after the UPSC results, Govind continued his daily routine, reinforcing the value of dedication and humility.

Cracking The Toughest Exam: Deepesh's UPSC Preparation Journey

Deepesh embarked on her UPSC preparation in 2019, initially joining a coaching centre in Delhi. However, the COVID-19 lockdown prompted her to return home, where she continued her rigorous preparation. Despite failing in her first attempt, she reached the interview stage, and in her second attempt, she secured the 93rd rank at the All India level with Mathematics as her optional subject.

The Power Of Family: Deepesh's Gratitude

Deepesh attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, particularly her mother, who provided encouragement and reassurance throughout the challenging journey. Her mother's courage became a driving force, reinforcing the idea that even in failure, hard work is a source of happiness.

Words Of Wisdom: Deepesh's Message To Future UPSC Aspirants

As a beacon of hope for aspiring UPSC candidates, Deepesh Kumari encourages perseverance, dedication, and resilience. She emphasizes that the journey may be tough, but the key is to never lose hope. Her success stands as a living example that one's background and limited resources should never deter the pursuit of dreams.