Meet IAS Anju Sharma, Who Failed In Class 10 And 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt At Just Age Of 22

New Delhi: Despite facing setbacks in her academic journey, Anju Sharma, a distinguished IAS officer, experienced failure during her pre-board examinations in chemistry in Class 10 and encountered challenges in several subjects during her Class 12 examinations. However, her unwavering determination and resilience propelled her to her current position as the Principal Secretary to the Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education) at Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Anju's transformation from academic struggle to professional success is a testament to her perseverance and fortitude. Her journey exemplifies how setbacks can be turned into opportunities for growth and achievement. At the age of 22, she defied the odds by cracking the UPSC exam on her first attempt, a remarkable feat that underscored her indomitable spirit.

Today, we delve into the remarkable odyssey of Anju Sharma, tracing her evolution from a student grappling with failure to a respected IAS officer. The pivotal moments of disappointment during her formative years in Class 10 and Class 12 profoundly influenced Anju's trajectory.

Reflecting on her struggles, Anju recalls the anxiety she experienced during her pre-board examinations, realizing the magnitude of the challenge ahead. The pressure to perform well in Class 10 weighed heavily on her, as the outcome would determine her future academic pursuits. However, these setbacks served as invaluable lessons, instilling in her the importance of diligent preparation and dispelling the notion of relying on last-minute studying.

Anju's commitment to academic excellence became evident as she prioritized early preparation for her college exams, a strategy that ultimately culminated in her being awarded a gold medal in her college. She pursued her academic endeavors with fervor, obtaining a BSc degree followed by an MBA, laying the groundwork for her eventual success in the fiercely competitive realm of the UPSC examination.

Embarking on her professional journey as an Assistant Collector, Anju Sharma's ascent within the bureaucratic ranks is a testament to her tenacity and resilience. Today, as she assumes the role of Principal Secretary, she attributes her achievements to the unwavering support and encouragement of her mother during times of adversity.

Anju Sharma's story serves as an inspiration to countless individuals, demonstrating that with determination, perseverance, and unwavering resolve, one can overcome adversity and achieve greatness. Her journey from academic setbacks to administrative prowess exemplifies the transformative power of resilience and the boundless potential that lies within each of us.