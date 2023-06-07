Meet IAS Officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, The Engineer Who Cleared UPSC CSE In Her First Attempt

New Delhi: IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is one of the most followed civil servants in India. Deshmukh, who has a Chemical Engineering degree from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, secured the fifth rank in UPSC CSE 2018.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh was the topper among 182 women candidates who cracked the Union Public Service Commission examination that year.

"I had decided that my first attempt is my last attempt," she had told the reporters after clearing the prestigious exam.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh hails from Madhya Pradesh

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh was born in 1995 and is a resident of Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

She reportedly went to Carmel Convent School in Bhopal and achieved a 10 CGPA in Class 10th and 93.4% in her Class 12th board exams.

As per various media reports, her father Jayant Deshmukh is an engineer in a private company and her mother Sunita works as a teacher in a private school.

Srushti Deshmukh is currently Gadarwara's SDM

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is currently posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.

She has been instrumental in promoting MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's recently launched 'Laadli Bahna Yojana' scheme. Through this scheme, the MP government is giving Rs 1,000 a month to those women from 23 to 60 years of age who have less than 5 acres of land and an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

"The cash transfer of Rs 1,000 per month is aimed at improved health and nutrition of women and children and a step in direction of their economic independence," she said.

Under #LadliBehnaYojanaMP, panchayat team is helping women fill the forms. The cash transfer of Rs 1000 per month is aimed at improved Health&nutrition of women& children and a step in direction of their economic independence. pic.twitter.com/X6dfpTU9Hm — SRUSHTI DESHMUKH GOWDA (@Srushti_IAS) April 10, 2023

She has also been working towards improving the living conditions of people in rural areas and has been instrumental in the implementation of various other government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Srushti Deshmukh is married to fellow IAS officer Nagarjuna B Gowda

Srishti Deshmukh is married to fellow IAS officer Nagarjuna B Gowda. The IAS couple reportedly met during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, and dated each other for about two years before tying the knot.

Srishti Deshmukh and Nagarjuna B Gowda, who belongs to a middle-class family from Karnataka, got married on April 24, 2022. Their wedding photos were a hit on social media platforms.

Gowda, who holds an MBBS degree, had secured AIR 418 in UPSC CSE 2018.

Srushti Deshmukh's book for UPSC aspirants

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh, who is an inspiration to many young women across the country, has also written a book 'The Answer Writing Manual' for UPSC aspirants. It is a step-by-step guide for the civil service Mains examination and has both -- preparation and answer writing strategies -- in detail.

The over 500-page book explains how to decode any question or answer that a candidate may face in the Mains of any civil services examination.

It also contains flowcharts, frameworks, and Srushti's personal notes which she used in CSE.