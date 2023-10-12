Meet IAS Officer Who Left Prestigious Job To Follow His Passion And Did This Next

The UPSC examination stands as one of the most formidable challenges in the pursuit of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) career. Prospective candidates dedicate themselves to rigorous study for countless hours, and every year, a multitude of aspirants vying for the coveted roles of IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS officers. However, only a select few emerge triumphant in this intensely competitive assessment. Today, we delve into the inspiring story of Arun Kumar, who relinquished his IAS position to educate financially underprivileged UPSC aspirants.

Arun Kumar, a seasoned IAS officer hailing from the 1994 batch, chose to forego his prestigious post in favor of offering complimentary coaching to those students who lack the means to enroll in costly coaching programs. In Kumar's perspective, no deserving candidate should be denied an opportunity due to financial constraints. At the banks of the Ganges in Bihar, he generously imparts free coaching sessions to aspiring UPSC candidates.

Arun Kumar embarked on his academic journey at St. Xavier's College in Ranchi, where he self-prepared for the UPSC IAS competitive examination and ultimately secured a coveted government position.

Inspired by the altruistic work of his wife, Ritu Jaiswal, Arun Jaiswal decided to leave his occupation and extend his support to students who are unable to bear the expenses of conventional coaching classes. In a bid to minimize overhead costs, he opted for outdoor classes held every morning, as reported by The Better India.

It is indeed uncommon for an IAS officer to resign from such a demanding position, considering the strenuous effort and dedication required to pass the UPSC examination. Arun Kumar's decision to conduct open-air classes is not only a cost-saving measure but also a testament to his unwavering commitment to the betterment of underprivileged UPSC aspirants.