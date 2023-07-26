Meet IPS Abhishek Pallava: Humane Approach in Fierce Naxal Areas, Social Media Hero, Some Even Call Him 'Real-Life' Singham

In the world of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, where strict actions are often necessary to maintain law and order, IPS Abhishek Pallava stands out for his compassionate and humane approach. His remarkable work in the challenging Naxal-infested regions of Bastar and Dantewada has won the hearts of the people. Let's delve into the life and career of this outstanding officer.

The Dedicated IPS Officer

IPS Abhishek Pallava is a proud member of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Presently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Durg, Chhattisgarh since April 2022, he has earned accolades for his relentless efforts in anti-Naxal operations. Pallava dedicated seven years of his career to the Naxal belt, showcasing his unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and order in these sensitive regions.



A Doctor's Journey to Service

Before donning the police uniform, Abhishek Pallava pursued a career in medicine. As a doctor, he completed his postgraduation from the prestigious AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Delhi. Pallava hails from Begusarai district in Bihar and earned his MBBS degree from Goa University in 2005. Later, he furthered his specialization in psychiatry with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from AIIMS Delhi between 2006 and 2009.

Cracking UPSC and Entering the IPS

In 2012, Abhishek Pallava accomplished a significant milestone by cracking the Union Civil Services Examination (UPSC) and securing a coveted position in the Indian Police Service (IPS). His dedication and hard work paid off as he achieved his dream of serving the nation in a crucial capacity.

Family and Personal Life

IPS Abhishek Pallava comes from a family with a strong military background. His father, Rishi Kumar, served in the Indian Army, instilling in him a sense of discipline and patriotism. Abhishek is happily married to Dr. Yasha Pallav, a fellow doctor based in Dantewada. Together, they share the joys of parenthood and have a 10-year-old son named Advik.

Conclusion

IPS Abhishek Pallava's journey from being a doctor to becoming a compassionate and dedicated IPS officer exemplifies the true spirit of service to the nation. His humane approach in the challenging Naxal regions has left a profound impact on the lives of the people he serves. Abhishek's determination to make a positive difference in society and his commitment to upholding law and order make him an exemplary role model for aspiring civil servants. His unwavering dedication continues to inspire and instill hope in communities facing hardships, proving that empathy and kindness can be powerful tools in ensuring peace and harmony in even the most challenging circumstances.