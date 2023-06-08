Meet K.V. Muhammad Gurukkal, A Retired Policeman Who Teaches A 3000-Year-Old Indian Martial Art Form For Free

Kozhikode: K.V. Muhammad Gurukkal's passion for the ancient fighting art of Kalaripayattu has evolved into a mission. Gurukkal, based in Kerala's Kozhikode district, has provided free instruction and support to hundreds of students. In addition to being a fighting-related art form, Gurukkal has been using Kalari to aid people in getting over ailments like respiratory and muscular problems. Gurukkal claims that it's a common misperception that Kalari involves a battlefield and weapons. This style of martial arts is excellent for enhancing both physical and mental toughness. Gurukkal has been working to dispel this myth, and over the years, he has taught more than 3,000 students from a variety of backgrounds, including dance, karate, and those who are merely learning Kalari for the sake of enhancing their physical well-being.

Meaning Of Kalaripayattu Or Kalari

Beginning with bodily movements referred to as "Meipayattu," the term "Kalaripayattu" ('Kalari' means a place and 'Payattu' means activity with arms) is divided into four stages. The second stage of 'Kolthari' is mastering stick fighting methods. The addition of tools like Urmi, Vaal, and Paricha raises the bar for the third level, known as "Angathari," one notch. Finally, the students are taught how to battle without weapons in the final level, "Verum kai prayogam". He adds that Marma therapy, a type of Ayurvedic massage that aids in the relief of joint and bone pain, is closely related to Kalari.

Kalari For Everyone?

Gurukkal took three to four years to establish a stronghold, despite coming from a family that has been practicing Kalari for several generations. Gurukkal claims that Kalari is not suitable for those with poor tolerance and attention deficit disorders. Learning laborious body motions and difficult jumps takes a tremendous amount of patience, consistency, and discipline. Fortunately, with enough practice, even the most frail-appearing person can master Kalari.

Along with managing his Kalari institution, Gurukkal spent nearly 32 years as a police officer in Kerala. The 60-year-old reveals Kalari's lesser-known side and the various advantages this combative art form offers. In addition to teaching, Gurukkal has actively promoted Kalari through open forums. He has been performing for years, at everything from dance events to social gatherings to festivals. At the Wagah border, he has also given performances. He has received praise and acclaim for this, as well as public attention. Through this, a number of his students have learned about his center. Gurukkal has a badge of distinction from his Director-General of Police and has been nominated twice for the President's Award by the Kerala police.