Meet Kangana Ranaut - 'The Politician', From Morcha Against Uddhav Thackeray, House Demolition To Ultra-Nationalist Approach

Mumbai: Bollywood's acclaimed actress Kangana Ranaut, often hailed as the 'Queen' of the Hindi film industry, has once again captured headlines, this time not for her cinematic endeavours but for her bold foray into politics, specifically as a BJP candidate in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh. This move signifies a significant transition for Ranaut, who has enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry, as she delves into the complexities of electoral politics.

Speculations And Candidacy

Speculations surrounding Ranaut's political aspirations intensified following her recent meeting with BJP's National President JP Nadda at her residence in Kullu. These rumours were substantiated when the BJP officially announced her candidacy from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, underscoring a broader trend of Indian celebrities venturing into public service and shaping the nation's socio-political landscape.

Family Background

Kangna Amardeep Ranaut, born on March 23, 1987, hails from Bhambla (now Surajpur), a quaint town nestled in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Coming from a distinguished Rajput family background, her upbringing was rooted in rich cultural heritage. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, dedicated herself to education as a school teacher, while her father, Amardeep Ranaut, thrived in the realm of business. In the familial tapestry, Kangana found herself amidst siblings; an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, who eventually became her manager, and a younger brother named Akshat. The lineage boasted a notable political and administrative history, with her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and her grandfather holding a prestigious position as an IAS officer.

Kangana's formative years were spent in the embrace of a joint family at their ancestral haveli (mansion) in Bhambla, where she reminisces fondly about a childhood characterized by simplicity and joy. However, beneath the facade of familial bliss, Kangana's spirited nature often manifested as stubbornness and rebellion.

Her academic pursuits led her to the esteemed DAV School in Chandigarh, where she immersed herself in the study of science, earning a reputation for diligence and academic excellence. Despite initial aspirations of pursuing a career in medicine, Kangana's trajectory took an unexpected turn following a setback in her twelfth-grade chemistry unit test. This pivotal moment prompted her to reassess her ambitions, ultimately leading her to forgo the pursuit of medicine altogether. Determined to carve out her own path and pursue personal freedom, Kangana made the audacious decision to relocate to Delhi at the tender age of sixteen. This bold move, however, ignited friction within her family, particularly with her father, who expressed reluctance to support what he deemed an ''aimless'' endeavour.

Bollywood Career

Ranaut's cinematic journey commenced with her breakout role in the 2006 thriller "Gangster," propelling her into the spotlight and earning her accolades such as the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her subsequent performances across various genres solidified her status as one of Bollywood's most versatile talents, garnering critical acclaim and prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 2020, a testament to her significant contributions to the Indian film industry.

Nationalist Leanings

Ranaut's unabashed commentary on social and political issues has often courted controversy, showcasing her fearless stance on matters of national importance. Her vocal support for nationalist causes, exemplified by her participation in events such as the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, underscores her deep-rooted beliefs and commitment to her heritage. She often shares her spiritual journey on social media, frequently visiting temples across the country and documenting her experiences on Instagram. As a follower of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a renowned spiritual leader, Ranaut often posts photos of their meetings, showcasing her devotion to her spiritual beliefs. Recently, she participated in the historic consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, sharing several photos of herself posing in front of the newly constructed temple.

Past Controversies

Throughout her illustrious career, Kangana Ranaut has been known for her outspoken views on social and political matters, attracting both admiration and controversy. During an episode of "Koffee with Karan," she sparked a heated debate by boldly declaring Karan Johar as the "flag bearer of nepotism," straining relationships within the Bollywood industry. In 2021, Ranaut stirred controversy again with her comments on India's independence, stating that the true freedom for Indian citizens came in 2014, linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victory. These remarks were met with sharp criticism, with many deeming them disrespectful to the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Moreover, reports emerged suggesting that Ranaut threatened legal action against a prominent Indian magazine for persistently nominating her for awards for her film "Thalaivii." She also found herself embroiled in a public dispute with actor Hrithik Roshan, alleging a romantic involvement during the filming of "Krrish."

In 2020, Ranaut courted controversy once again with a statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), drawing the ire of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and leading to a municipal inspection at her production house. However, the Bombay High Court intervened, halting the demolition drive initiated by the BMC.

Active Social Media Engagement

Over the past few years, Kangana Ranaut has maintained an active presence on social media, regularly treating her fans to glimpses of her personal life. She often shares adorable childhood pictures, offering insights into her upbringing in Himachal Pradesh. In February 2023, she delighted her followers by sharing nostalgic photos from her school days, further engaging her audience with her journey from a small town to stardom.

Political Ambitions And Challenges

As Ranaut ventures into the realm of politics, she faces the daunting task of translating her cinematic popularity into electoral success, navigating the intricacies of local politics, and forging meaningful connections with constituents. Her candidacy injects a fresh perspective into the political landscape, promising to captivate audiences and political observers alike as she embarks on this new chapter of her career.

As the Lok Sabha elections loom closer, all eyes remain fixated on Kangana Ranaut, whose transition from the silver screen to the campaign trail embodies the evolving dynamics of Indian politics, driven by a fervent determination to leave an indelible mark on the nation's socio-political fabric.