Meet Kashmiri Social Activist Mudasir Dar, Who Was Once Refused Hotel In Delhi Over His Address, Working For 'Naya Kashmir'

In a region once afflicted by terrorism, Kashmir and its people are now more than willing to focus on development and positivity. While the region has been contributing more to sports, many individuals have also decided to help the underprivileged in society, assisting them in overcoming obstacles. One such inspiring story is that of Mudasir Dar.

Who Is Mudasir Dar?

Mudasir Dar is a social activist from Jammu and Kashmir. He was born and raised in the scenic village of Mughalpora, Pulwama, in South Kashmir. As a college student, he joined the All Jammu and Kashmir Students Union (AJKSU) and, within a year, became General Secretary. Later, he was elected president of the union. According to reports, Mudasir subsequently joined 'The Sajid Iqbal Foundation for Peace and Human Rights', a nonprofit organization that provided aid to flood victims in 2014 when Kashmir was ravaged by devastating floods.

Mudasir oversaw the foundation's relief activities and worked to help those impacted by the catastrophe. According to reports, his efforts did not go unnoticed. For his contributions to social service, he was honored with the prestigious Rashtrapati Award (President's Award), and in World Scouting, he received the Rajya Puraskar Award (Governor's Award). Mudasir's focus has always been on youth participation and peace-building in society.

A Friend In Need

During his tenure as the student union's president, Mudasir reportedly organized numerous youth interaction programs in South and Central Kashmir to engage young people and keep them away from negative influences such as drug addiction and militancy. He also reached out to students who were unable to attend school due to the unprecedented shutdown in Kashmir after August 2019. Mudasir donated study materials and stationery to hundreds of children in South Kashmir districts, helping them stay focused on their studies and away from harmful distractions.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Mudasir took his activism to the next level. According to reports, he helped 500 impoverished families by providing them with food, medicine, and other essential supplies. As the coordinator of The Sajid Iqbal Foundation, Mudasir also distributed oxygen cylinders to hospitals across Kashmir. In an effort to steer youth away from violence and drug addiction, he actively involved hundreds of young people in mainstream activities in the Shopian and Pulwama districts. His work reportedly helped save 39 young people whose lives were on the verge of rebellion against the government.

Additionally, Mudasir has been successful in engaging young people from "No Go Zone" villages like Kareemabad, Lelhar, Parigam, Murran, Tahab, Koil, and Gulzarpora. In one incident, when he was in Delhi, Mudasir was allegedly turned away by a hotel administration after revealing his address. "That incident in Delhi hurt me the most, and I resolved to correct the false perception among people on the Indian mainland," he said.

In response, Mudasir began working with the local administration and police to improve the image of his district, which had become infamous for various reasons. He also used sports as a tool to promote peace and development.