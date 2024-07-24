Meet Kinjil Mathur: CEO Trending For "Gen Z Should Work Any Hours, At Any Pay" Remark - Do You Agree?

Indian-origin executive Kinjil Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Squarespace, has ignited a significant debate on social media after suggesting that Gen Z job seekers should be willing to accept any job, regardless of the hours or pay. Her comments, made during an interview with Fortune, have divided opinions online.

Mathur's advice to young job seekers came from her own experiences in the job market. Reflecting on her early career, she shared how she landed her first job by cold-calling companies listed in the phonebook. “Every summer, I was searching for internships,” Mathur recounted. “I just wanted to gain experience, so I called up companies and asked if they had internships available, offering to work for free.”

Mathur's impressive career spans both the tech and fashion industries, including significant roles at prominent companies like Squarespace. However, her recent advice has not resonated well with everyone. Many critics on social media argue that her comments promote the exploitation of unpaid labor rather than advocating for fair wages.

The controversy gained traction when a screenshot of the interview, shared by X user Alan MacLeod, went viral, amassing nearly 9 million views. MacLeod's caption, "What stage of capitalism is this?" sparked a wave of responses. Critics accused Mathur of perpetuating unfair labor practices, with one user stating, "My labor was exploited, and now that I'm in a position to make a change, I want to force that same barrier of entry to the workforce because I'm a complete ghoul." Entrepreneur Gary Clueit echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need for interns to be paid at least a living wage.

While the backlash was strong, not everyone disagreed with Mathur. Some users defended her perspective, viewing her advice as a realistic approach to gaining valuable experience in a competitive job market. This split in opinion underscores a larger conversation about the ethics of unpaid internships and the necessity of fair labor practices for the younger workforce.