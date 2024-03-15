Meet Manmohan Samal: Odisha BJP Chief Whose Statement On Forming Govt Alone Triggered A Row

Between all the political affairs ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Odisha's Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Manmohan Samal stepped into the political arena after his statement on forming the government alone in the state. A few hours after his statement on 'sole' government, Samal retracted his words and said that the party’s Parliamentary Board’s decision in this regard is final.

Odisha BJP chief, who returned to Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning, has been asked to rush back to Delhi and attend the meeting with top party brass, PTI reported.

Who is Manmohan Samal?

Manmohan Samal played a major role in Odisha politics and held several significant positions within the party. Samal currently plays a prominent role as Odisha President and working on the party strategy within the state. Earlier, he also served as the Revenue Minister and also been a former Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

In conversation with ANI, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said that the Election Committee will make recommendations and send them to the Parliamentary Party, "The Prime Minister a PM for the third time and form our Government in Odisha, we will contest these elections with the honour of Odisha," Samal said. In alliance with BJD, he said that no discussion has been made on this.

Earlier, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a one-line statement that "rumours" and "lies" were the worst aspects of politics. later, the BJP top brass called its state unit leaders and those in charge of elections in Odisha to Delhi for a discussion.