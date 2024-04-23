Meet Naima Khatoon AMU’s First Woman VC In 100 Years

New Delhi: Naima Khatoon has made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in its 104-year-old history. The appointment comes after receiving approval from President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Visitor to the University. Khatoon's appointment is effective from the date she takes charge of her office or upon reaching the age of 70, whichever comes first, according to a notification issued by AMU.

The appointment of Khatoon, who is a PhD in psychology from AMU, was made after seeking permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place due to the Lok Sabha elections. The ECI has stated that there is no objection from the MCC angle to the proposal related to the appointment of the AMU VC, subject to the condition that no political mileage be derived from it.

Khatoon began her career at AMU as a lecturer in the psychology department in 1988 and was elevated to professor in 2006. She continued to serve in the same department before being appointed the principal of the Women’s College in 2014.

AMU, which was founded in 1875 as Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College, became a university in 1920 following the Aligarh Muslim University Act. In September 2020, AMU completed 100 years as a university, making it one of the oldest universities in India. Begum Sultan Jahan was appointed as the AMU chancellor in 1920, making her the only woman to have held the post till date.

Khatoon's appointment as the first woman Vice Chancellor of AMU is a significant milestone in the university's history and a testament to the progress made by women in education and leadership roles in India. Her appointment is expected to inspire and empower women in academia and beyond, and contribute to the university's mission of promoting excellence in education and research.