Meet Police Officer Noujisha, Who Chose To Be A Survivor Instead Of A Victim After An Abusive Marriage And Suicide Attempt

Women Power: In 2016, Noujisha, a homemaker from Kozhikode, was going through a terrible marriage and contemplating suicide. But today, this 32-year-old woman has inspired many women since she valiantly overcame her challenges and pursued her aspirations. Before getting married in 2013, Noujisha earned her MCA in computer applications and worked as a guest lecturer. From there, her life took a turn for the worst when her spouse interfered with all of her goals and minimized her accomplishments. Domestic abuse developed out of these behaviors over the course of more than a year. The mother of a six-year-old attempted suicide before deciding to leave her unhappy marriage. She began preparing for competitive exams, put in a lot of effort, and succeeded when she was appointed a civic police officer (WCPO). On April 15, 2021, she started working there. According to Noujisha, her parents and son always supported her and were by her side. The counsel she gives to all women is to "not suffer in silence and get out of it to chase your dreams."

Noujisha: A Survivor Rather Than A Victim

When the assaults at her husband's home were too much for her to handle, Noujisha once made the decision to end her life. But just before diving into a well, she made the decision to be a survivor rather than a victim. On the morning of May 22, 2016, Noujisha and her child made their way back to their Perambra home. Both her mother Fathima and father Abdulla, who owns a little shop in Panthirikkara, welcomed Noujisha and her son. When Noujisha was sworn in as a member of the Kerala Police six years later at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur by bowing to the Chief Minister, her parents and son were also present to witness the event with teary eyes. One of the 446 women police officers who joined the Kerala Police was Noujisha, 32, who had earned her MCA.

Noujisha: Struggle And Support System

She started teaching at a nearby parallel college after leaving her husband's house in Perambra, and she also started PSC coaching. However, the divorce process and the anguish it caused had an impact on her academics. She decided to stop teaching as a result and focus solely on her studies. The person who helped Noujisha during this period was her sister, Nouf, a lab assistant at a higher secondary school.

She placed first in the Thrissur district's list of police special recruitment candidates and eighth in the Ernakulam district. She placed 141st among women police, and she also did well in the excise exam. The next goal, according to Noujisha, will be to land a higher-ranking position with the police. She had previously worked as a guest professor at a college before getting married. But once they got married, her husband's family forbade her from looking for work. Her parents became her greatest source of support when she made the decision to live in front of the guy who had been pressuring her for dowry.