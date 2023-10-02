Meet 'Ram Ram Bhai Sara Ne' Fame Fitness Infuencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, Who Joined PM Modi In Cleanliness Drive

New Delhi: Ankit Baiyanpuria, a 25-year-old fitness influencer from Haryana, had a humble beginning. His parents were labourers who wanted him to become strong and join wrestling. Ankit started his fitness journey at the age of 10 and faced many challenges and injuries along the way. He graduated from MDU Rohtak and became a social media sensation with his workout videos. He has 5 million followers on Instagram and 1.82 lakh on YouTube.

On Sunday, Ankit got a chance to join PM Narendra Modi in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, a nationwide cleanliness drive on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. He shared a video on Instagram where he chatted with the PM while picking up trash and leaves in a green area. The PM praised Ankit for his fitness and well-being and asked him about his lifestyle and diet.

PM Modi posted on X, “Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I joined the nation in Swachhata today! We also added fitness and well-being to the mix. It is all about the vibe of Swachh and Swasth Bharat!" In the video that lasted 281 seconds, PM Modi asked Ankit how much time he spent on physical activities, to which he said 4-5 hours.

Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria pic.twitter.com/gwn1SgdR2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

Ankit said to PM Modi, “I get inspired by seeing you exercise.” PM Modi then said “I don’t exercise much. I do enough exercise that is needed to do my day-to-day activities.” Ankit replied confidently in his rural Haryanvi accent and also questioned the PM some things. The video got 3 million likes and many comments from Ankit’s fans and followers.