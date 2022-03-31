Meet Ramayani Roy - the BSEB 10th Matric exam topper, check her score

Ramayani Roy from Bihar’s Aurangabad district has topped the Bihar board Matriculation examination by obtaining 487 marks out of total 500 (97.4%). She is a student of Patel High School, Daudnagar.
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the Matric results in a press conference on Thursday at 3pm.
