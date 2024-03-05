In a heartening revelation during the budget presentation for the financial year 2024-25, Atishi, the Finance Minister of the Delhi Government, highlighted the inspiring journeys of two former government school students, Shimpi Kashyap and Himanshu, who have emerged as success stories in their respective academic pursuits. Shimpi secured admission to IIT Guwahati last year, while Himanshu successfully cleared NEET and is currently studying at Maulana Azad Medical College. The Finance Minister shared how the AAP government of Delhi played a crucial role in supporting Himanshu.

Who Is Shimpi?

Shimpi Kashyap, a first-year student pursuing B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT Guwahati, found mention in Atishi's speech. Shimpi completed her 12th grade at the Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence (SOSE) and successfully cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) last year. Atishi commended Shimpi's determination and highlighted the transformative impact of government schools in providing opportunities to students regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shimpi shared, "I studied at Government Girls Senior Secondary School until the 10th grade and then enrolled at SOSE, where I prepared for JEE. Those two years were crucial. I dedicated myself entirely to my studies during JEE preparation, distancing myself from other activities. The coaching provided at SOSE played a vital role, considering we couldn't afford external coaching. The teachers were supportive, addressing our doubts and allowing us to stay after class for additional assistance."

According to Indian Express report, Shimpi's father works in a cable-line factory, and her mother is a housewife. The family resides in Narela, and Shimpi, unaware of her mention in the budget speech until later, expressed her gratitude for the opportunities provided by government schools.

Atishi emphasized the significance of Shimpi's success, stating, "Today, a child from a poor or ordinary family can achieve anything by studying in Delhi's government schools. Shimpi, who studied in a government school in Rohini Sector-23, Delhi, has demonstrated that the daughter of a factory worker now has the potential to become the managing director of a factory in the future."

Who Is Himanshu?

Similarly, Atishi acknowledged Himanshu, a student from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, who successfully cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and is now pursuing medical studies at Maulana Azad Medical College. Himanshu faced adversity when his father passed away during his 11th grade, leaving his mother to care for the family. Despite the challenges, Himanshu's dedication and hard work led to success in the competitive medical entrance exam.

Atishi's budget speech showcased the transformative impact of Delhi's government schools, highlighting success stories that demonstrate the potential for students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their dreams through education and support from the government. The commitment to providing quality education and opportunities for all continues to be a cornerstone of the Delhi government's initiatives.