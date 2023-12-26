New Delhi: Sushil Kumar, the first winner of five crore rupees in the fifth season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, makes headlines again by clearing Bihar Public Service Commission’s teacher recruitment exam. The pride of Motihari, Sushil has once again proved his talent and made it to the news. He started his career as a computer operator in MGNREGA- Sushil, who belongs to a humble family in Hanuman Nagar of Motihari, used to work as a computer operator in MGNREGA.

From there, he reached the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati and stunned everyone by winning five crore rupees for the first time. Now, his hard work has paid off and he has become a BPSC teacher. Sushil Kumar aced both the exams for class 6 to 8 and 11 to 12. Sushil secured the 1692nd rank in social science for class 6 to 8, while he got the 119th rank in psychology for +2, and surprised everyone once again.

Even after becoming a crorepati, Sushil led a simple life with high ideals and stayed in his community, fulfilling his responsibility towards the society and making successful efforts in the direction of environmental conservation. His campaigns for sparrow conservation and Champaran from Champa became the topic of discussion in the entire state.

Inspiring The Society

Sushil said that even after winning in Kaun Banega Crorepati, he continued his studies and set his goal to enter the field of education. For this, he started spending time in self-study. He said that those who have a clear goal always achieve success.

Sushil Is Also A PHD Scholar

It is to be noted that Sushil Kumar has enrolled for PhD in psychology this month at Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and today the result of the teacher exam conducted by BPSC came and he got selected in both class 6-8, Rank-1692 and 10+2, Rank-119, Subject - Psychology.