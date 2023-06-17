Meet Swati Meena: Top IAS Officer Giving Nightmares To Mining Mafia In MP

Swati Meena, an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh, is making headlines for her courageous battle against the mining mafia. She is among the many inspiring women in India who have become role models for everyone. Each year, amidst the thousands of candidates appearing for the UPSC examination, numerous young girls fulfill their dreams. Swati Meena, an upcoming officer, proves her mettle through hard work and surprises people with her work style. She belongs to the league of talented women officers, hailing from Rajasthan.

Swati Meena's journey as an IAS officer began with her successful completion of the UPSC examination. Her achievements have brought recognition to her parents and her village. Born in 1984 in the village of Burja in the Shrimadhopur Tehsil of Sikar district, Rajasthan, Swati's father is an RAS officer, while her mother used to run a petrol pump.

Swati started her early education in Ajmer, where her mother aspired for her to become a doctor. Swati decided to make her mother's wish her goal. However, when she was in the 8th grade, one of her maternal aunts became an officer. Witnessing the joy on her father's face upon her aunt's success, Swati determined that she, too, would prepare for the UPSC examination and become an officer for her father.

Swati Meena completed her education and continued her preparation for the UPSC examination. Her father supported her throughout her studies, while her mother managed the petrol pump. From written exams to interviews, her father guided her every step of the way. Swati had set her goal since childhood, and at the age of just 22, she passed the UPSC examination. In 2007, she secured the 260th rank nationwide and became the youngest IAS officer in her batch.

After her selection, Swati Meena was allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Later, she was posted in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. During her tenure as the District Collector of Mandla, Swati took strict action against the mining mafia after receiving numerous complaints from various departments. Her resolute actions taught a lesson to the mining mafia.

Swati Meena got married on May 25, 2014. Her husband, Tejasvi Nayak, is also an IAS officer. Tejasvi Nayak, an IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, originally hails from Karnataka. While Swati was posted in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, at the beginning of her career, Tejasvi was posted in Katni. It was during this time that they met and became good friends. Eventually, their friendship blossomed into a marriage.

Swati Meena's journey is a testament to the fact that women are second to none. Her dedication and commitment to her work have not only brought pride to her family but have also made her a symbol of empowerment for women across the country. As she continues to take on challenges and fight against injustice, Swati Meena inspires others with her determination and unwavering spirit.