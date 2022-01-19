Meet Thakur Chhatrapal Singh - who gave Mulayam Singh Yadav to UP, but didn't let his kin join politics

New Delhi: In a world of politics where leaders constantly try to get their kids and family into the politics, we have brought to you the story of a leader who played an integral role in bringing Mulayam Singh Yadav, the current patron of the Samajwadi Party into the Indian politics but never allowed his children or any other family member to enter this arena.

This story is about Thakur Chhatrapal Singh, the first MLA of the Jewar Assembly seat, who won the Jewar seat even after the strong wave of Congress in 1957 when it came into existence.

Thakur Chhatrapal Singh was a prominent Samajwadi Party leader of that era and was close to Jayaprakash Narayan. However, in the year 1962, this seat of Jewar was reserved for the Scheduled Castes and despite repeated requests of the party leader, Thakur Chhatrapal, who was a leader with strong principles did not contest elections from any other seat again.

Thakur Karnesh Singh, the younger son of Thakur Chhatrapal Singh, told Zee News that in the 1967 elections, the Samajwadi Party had given the responsibility for the assembly seats of Etawah district to three leaders Karpoori Thakur, Thakur Chhatrapal Singh and Abbas Ali.

At the time, the MLA of Jaswantnagar assembly of Etawah district was Nathu Singh, a strong leader of the Samajwadi Party and thus, the first choice for the seat was Singh. However, Chhtrapal Singh chose a fresher, Mulayam Singh Yadav for the seat.

Thakur Chhatrapal Singh passed away in 2016. He has three sons. Elder son Thakur Krishna Pratap (72), Thakur Kishore Singh (67) and youngest Thakur Karnesh (63). All three of them not only obeyed their father's wishes of deflecting from Indian politics but also took up and expanded their family occupation of farming.

According to Thakur Chhatrapal Singh’s son, their family never tried to go back against his father’s wish.

About the current political scenario in Uttar Pradesh, Karnesh Singh said that "Modi for the country and Yogi for UP is necessary at the time because the real socialism or Samajwad died with his father.

Singh further added that after his father, the Jewar constituency witnessed development only under the Yogi government in 2017.

