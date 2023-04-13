Meet UP's Top Cops Who Gunned Down Mafia Atiq's Son Asad, Shooter Ghulam

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday killed gagster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his shooter Ghulam in an encounter in the state's Jhansi district. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal's murder case. The STF team was reportedly headed by STF DSP Navendu Singh and DSP Vimal. Asad and Ghulam were key accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a prime witness in the murder of a BSP legislator.

Who is DSP Navendu Singh?

Navendu Singh joined the Special Task Force in 2018 and is currently assigned as a DSP in the STF. Navendu Singh had been shot in the hand and neck during an encounter with a robber a few years ago. Navendu Singh encountered two high-profile criminals last year. He is the recipient of the President's Bravery Medal in 2008 and the National Bravery Medal in 2014. Navendu Singh also received the President's Award for courage on Independence Day in 2022.

Atiq Ahmad has been named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmad is allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the then Bahujan Samaj Party MLA who was shot dead in 2005. Ahmad last month moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming he and his family have been falsely implicated as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Ex-MP & gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, aide killed in an encounter by a team of 12 members of UP STF in Jhansi today. One British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol recovered from them," quoted in tweet by ANI.

Ex-MP & gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, aide killed in an encounter by a team of 12 members of UP STF in Jhansi today.



One British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol recovered from them. pic.twitter.com/FxZgvtuS4n — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Umesh Pal Murder Case led by Asad

On February 24, this year, Umesh Pal, the main witness in the murder case of Raju Pal and his two security guards was shot dead in Prayagraj's Dhumanganj region. This shootout was led by Asad. The police had been looking for him for a month and a half, but he was on the run. Today, the police received information about his presence in Jhansi, and the STF unit managed to corner him in the encounter. According to the source, the authorities recovered foreign state-of-the-art weapons from the slain Asad and Ghulam.

Atiq Ahmed Produced In Prayagraj Court

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a court in Prayagraj on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam around 11:10 am amid security deployment. While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Ahmad has been named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmad is allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the then Bahujan Samaj Party MLA who was shot dead in 2005. Ahmad last month moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming he and his family have been falsely implicated as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.