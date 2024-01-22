Meet Vikramaditya Singh, The Himachal Congress Leader Who Defied Party To Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

AYODHYA: In a surprising move, Vikramaditya Singh, a prominent Congress leader and minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, went against his party's official stance on the Ram Temple inauguration. Despite top Congress leaders boycotting the event, Singh visited the holy city of Ayodhya to partake in the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on Monday.

A Lone Stand: Himachal Pradesh Declares Half-Day Amid Congress Resistance

Interestingly, Himachal Pradesh, the sole Congress-ruled state, took a distinctive step by declaring a half-day for all state government workers, showcasing a unique departure from the party's overall stance.

Vikramaditya Singh: The Rebel Congress Leader Who Became A 'State Guest' In UP

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of current Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, made headlines as he reached Lucknow from Chandigarh on Sunday. Despite being a Congress leader, he was treated as a 'state guest' by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity: Singh On Ayodhya Visit

Earlier on January 8, Singh expressed that attending the Ayodhya ceremony was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." This came amidst the Congress top brass deciding to stay away from the event, denouncing it as a 'BJP/RSS event.'

Congress Leaders Shun Ayodhya Invite

On January 10, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation, citing the BJP's attempt to score political points with the ceremony. The Congress labelled the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony as an "RSS and BJP event," emphasizing their commitment to the 2019 Supreme Court judgment while respecting the sentiments of Lord Ram's devotees.

Vikramaditya Singh: Political Scion's Background And Journey

Vikramaditya Singh, born in 1989, represents the Shimla Rural constituency as an MLA. Hailing from a political family, he is the son of the late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh, and his mother, Pratibha Singh, currently serves as the MP from Mandi and is the state Congress chief.

A post-graduate in History from St Stephen's College, Delhi, Singh served as the chief of the state youth Congress from 2013 to 2017. With two consecutive victories in the elections of 2017 and 2023, he continues to make a mark in Himachal Pradesh politics.

PM Modi Leads Pran Pratishtha Rituals

The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a moment of divine significance as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. In the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple, PM Modi conducted the rituals, creating an atmosphere infused with deep devotion. PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He also performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'.

The childhood form of Lord Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple. The ceremony was marked by Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showering flower petals over the temple premises during the unveiling of the idol.

Presence Of Distinguished Dignitaries

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced the ceremony, chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' along with devotees. Over 8,000 guests attended the ceremony, representing various spiritual and religious sects, including tribal communities. Prime Minister Modi addressed the distinguished gathering and interacted with shramjeevis associated with the temple's construction.

Architectural Marvel Of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in traditional Nagara style, stands magnificently with a length of 380 feet, width of 250 feet, and height of 161 feet. It boasts 392 pillars, 44 doors, and intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.

The main entrance on the eastern side, accessed by ascending 32 stairs through Singh Dwar, leads to five Mandaps (Halls). Notable features include Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. The historic Well (Sita koop) and the restored ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv at Kuber Tila add to the cultural richness.

Innovative Construction Methods

The Mandir's foundation, crafted with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), gives it the appearance of artificial rock. The absence of iron and the use of traditional indigenous technology showcase the uniqueness of the construction. A 21-foot-high plinth of granite safeguards against ground moisture.

Modern Amenities In Traditional Ambiance

The Mandir complex boasts a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety, and an independent power station, seamlessly blending modern amenities with traditional architecture.