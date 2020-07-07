हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HSSLC result

Meghalaya Board's HSSLC result on July 9; check other details

The Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on July 9, an official said on Monday.

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on July 9, an official said on Monday.

It will not be displayed in any office of the Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) but will be available online due to COVID-19 crisis, he said.

Over 30,600 candidates had appeared for the examination held in 103 centres across the state in March and June.

The class-12 board examination had to be suspended midway due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The MBOSE will declare the HSSLC results on July 9. The results can be downloaded from the website of the board," MBOSE controller of examination T R Laloo told PTI.

A total of 24,867 students had appeared in arts, 3,615 in science and 2,203 students in commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated institutions. 

