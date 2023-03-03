topStoriesenglish2579435
Meghalaya Elections 2023: Curfew Imposed In Sahsniang Village After Post-Vote Counting Violence

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly polls was done on Thursday in which the National People`s Party emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats. 

West Jaintia Hills: The district administration of West Jaintia Hills has imposed a curfew in Meghalaya`s Sahsniang village till further orders, following reports of post-vote counting violence on Thursday. In an order issued from the office of District Magistrate B.S. Sohliya on March 2, the administration said that it has received information regarding the post-counting violence in Sahsniang village.

"There is an apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended and may result in the destruction of property and a possibility of a loss of lives," the order said. "I am satisfied that the news of the same is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order. Whereas I am satisfied that curfew may be declared in these areas to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately and that public peace is restored in the area," the order said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 Cr. PC, I, B.S. Sohliya, IAS, District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills District do hereby impose CURFEW in Sahsniang, a village with immediate effect and until further orders," the order stated.

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly polls was done on Thursday in which the National People`s Party emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP created history on Thursday by returning to power in Tripura and the NDPP-BJP alliance swept the polls in Nagaland.

The BJP is also part of the sweepstakes to form government in Meghalaya having decided to extend support to the National People`s Party which emerged as the single-largest party with 26 seats. BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but had contested the polls separately. In Nagaland, BJP secured 12 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged seven seats, the National People`s Party (NPP) won five seats, Naga Peoples Front, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) won two seats each. Nitish Kumar`s Janata Dal (United) got one seat. 

