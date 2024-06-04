LIVE | Meghalaya Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Meghalaya Lok Sabha election results 2024 Winners List: The Meghalaya General Elections for its two Lok Sabha seats were conducted in a single phase during phase 1 on April 19. The Election Commission of India is set to reveal the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list on Tuesday (June 4). Meghalaya voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
The Two Lok Sabha constituencies of Meghalaya are Shillong and Tura. Shillong candidates are Vincent Pala from the Indian National Congress, Ampareen Lyngdoh from the NPP, Robertjune Kharjahrin from the UDP, and Ricky AJ. Candidates for Tura are Saleng A. Sangma from the Indian National Congress, Agatha Sangma from the National People's Party (NPP), and Zenith Sangma from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).
Vincent H Pala won the Shillong constituency in 2019. Agatha K. Sangma won the Tura seat.
Check Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Full List of Candidates
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Vincent H. Pala
|Shillong Meghalaya
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh
|Shillong Meghalaya
|NPP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Agatha Sangma
|Tura Meghalaya
|NPP
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Saleng A. Sangma
|Tura Meghalaya
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
The results in the table are updated in real-time.
