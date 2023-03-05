Meghalaya: NPP-BJP Alliance Gets Past Turbulence With Support Of 43 MLAs As UDP, PDF Pledge Support

SHILLONG: The NPP-BJP alliance in Meghalaya is now out of danger as two major regional parties - the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) - extended their support to the alliance today, increasing the number of MLAs backing the Conrad K Sangma-led coalition to 43.

The UDP and the PDF are allies of the NPP in the outgoing Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The BJP with two MLAs, besides two Independents, have already submitted their letter of support to the NPP, which has won a record 26 seats in the February 27 elections.

"I, on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation," UDP chief and former speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said in the letter submitted to NPP supremo Conrad K Sangma.

PDF MLAs Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Mylliemngap also met Sangma at his residence, during the day, and handed over their letter of support to him, party members said.

The UDP has clinched 11 seats in the recently concluded elections, and the PDF two.

Sangma thanked the parties for the support. "Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people," said Sangma.

A special assembly session has been convened for the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs, scheduled to be held on Monday, and the election of a speaker, to be conducted later in the week.

The two MLAs of Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) had earlier extended their support to the alliance but party chief later withdrew the support syaing the MLAs were not atuthorised to take that decision. The suspense continues over the HSPDP's support to the NPP-BJP alliance.

The new government will take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the programme.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each in the polls. The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the People's Democratic Front won two seats. (With PTI inputs)