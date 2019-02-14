Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemn attack on CRPF convoy

At least 12 CRPF personnel were martyred in a cowardly attack on a security convoy by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, prompting former state chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah to issue statements strongly condemning the incident.

Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack which was triggered by an IED in Goripora area of Pulwama's Awantipora. While at least 12 CRPF bravehearts have lost their lives, many more are reportedly injured. PDP chief Mehbooba took to Twitter to express her horror. "Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack," she wrote on the micro-blogging site. "How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?"

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

Mufti has often been accused of being soft on terror and has even called terrorists in J&K as 'sons of the soil.' She also believes that talks are the best way forward to bring peace to the valley.

Mufti's political adversary in Omar Abdullah too condemned Thursday's attacks and offered his condolences. "Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," he tweeted.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

The latest attack is being regarded as an act of desperation from terror groups in J&K, especially as the security establishment here has maintained a tight grip over the situation so far. As many as 223 terrorists were shot dead in J&K in 2018 - the highest in eight years.