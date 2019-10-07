close

Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre, says Aarey trees greater than Kashmiri lives

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the restrictions imposed in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and stressed that trees in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai were greater than the people living in Kashmir valley.

Mehbooba Mufti is under detention at Hari Nagar Palace Guest House since August 4, a day before the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, and Mehbooba's Twitter is presently handled by her daughter Iltija.

The tweet stating Aarey trees were greate than lives of Kashmiris was posted minutes after the Supreme Court passed an order asking the Maharashtra government to halt cutting of trees in Aarey.

In another tweet, Mehbooba expressed happiness over the fact that activists approached the SC and succeeded in stopping the felling of trees in Aarey but she asked why Kashmiris are not given the same right.

"One wonders why Kashmiris have been deprived of the very same right to free speech and expression. The government claims they are now at par with other Indians but truth is they've been stripped of even fundamental rights," the tweet said.

Meanwhile, a 10-member delegation of the PDP, which was scheduled to meet Mehbooba on Monday, said on Sunday that the meeting has been deferred for now. Iltija posted a tweet confirming that the meeting, scheduled for Monday in Srinagar has been deferred. 

