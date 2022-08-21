NewsIndia
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Mehbooba Mufti claims she's been placed under house arrest, says ‘GOI wants to…’

"GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri Pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that've led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 01:56 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mehbooba Mufti claims she's been placed under house arrest, says ‘GOI wants to…’

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (August 21, 2022) claimed she had been put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian recently.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti posted pictures of the locked gates of her residence in Gupkar area here and a CRPF vehicle parked outside.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre's "callous policies" have led to target killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

"GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri Pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that've led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today," she wrote on Twitter.

Mufti said her attempts to visit Bhat's family at Chotigam were "scuttled" by the administration.

"The same administration claims that locking us up is for our own security while they themselves visit every nook & corner of the Valley," she added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?