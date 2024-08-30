Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Omar Abdullah’s Remarks On Jamaat-e-Islami, Urges Government To Lift Ban

Reacting to Omar Abdullah's recent comments, Mehbooba Mufti criticized the National Conference vice-president. Abdullah had stated that Jamaat-e-Islami's participation in elections, which was previously deemed "haram" (forbidden), is now considered "halal" (permissible). Mufti pointed out that the National Conference started this era of defining elections as "halal" or "haram" in Jammu and Kashmir since 1947. She accused Abdullah’s party of hypocrisy, stating, "The National Conference calls elections 'halal' when it is in power and 'haram' when it is not."

Mufti urged the government to lift the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, asserting that its participation is crucial for a vibrant democracy. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Mufti emphasized that democracy is fundamentally a "battle of ideas" and that allowing Jamaat-e-Islami to contest would enrich the electoral landscape. "The government should unfreeze and return all the assets and institutions of Jamaat-e-Islami," she added.

A war of words is ongoing between political parties as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for assembly elections scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results to be announced on October 4.