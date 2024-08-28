Mehbooba Mufti Declines To Contest Upcoming J&K Elections, Criticizes Current Assembly Powers

Mehbooba Mufti reiterated that she will not be contesting the upcoming assembly elections. She expressed her discontent with the current state of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, likening it to a "municipal committee," and stated that she will only contest once the lost glory of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

Reflecting on her tenure as Chief Minister, Mufti highlighted the significant powers she once held, including the authority to withdraw FIRs against 12,000 stone pelters in one go. She lamented the current limitations that will be faced by the upcoming chief minister's office, echoing sentiments shared by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, stating, "What is the use of becoming a weak chief minister who doesn't have any powers at all?"

Mufti emphasized that the PDP remains committed to addressing critical issues, including the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, and aims to foster "peace with dignity" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In her remarks on democracy, Mufti stated, "There is a fight of ideas; a person can be imprisoned, but ideas cannot be imprisoned." She welcomed the reports of the possible release of Shabir Shah and Engineer Rashid from jail as a positive step forward.

Addressing comments made by Dr. Farooq Abdullah regarding Jamaat's alleged behind-the-scenes support for the PDP, Mufti said, "It’s not the first time that the National Conference and Congress have come together to fight against JEI," recalling the rigging incidents in the 1987 elections that led to the start of terrorism in the region.

Mufti said that the previous alliance with the BJP, despite ideological differences, managed to maintain a positive agenda of governance, while the current alliance of Congress and the NC is without any agenda.

Mufti was addressing a press conference following a new joining function at the People's Democratic Party headquarters.