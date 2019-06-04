Mehbooba Mufti, Gautam Gambhir in fresh Twitter spat over Amit Shah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday reiterated that the solution to the problems in Kashmir could be achieved only politically and not through “brute force”. Targeting the newly appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mehbooba termed his move “quick fix” and “ridiculously naïve”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said that the Kashmir issue needed a “political redressal” by involving Pakistan, among others. According to Mehbooba, all the governments at Centre since 1947 had looked at the Kashmir issue “through the prism of security”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naïve”.

The attack on the Union Home Minister by Mehbooba did not go down well with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who hit back at her, saying that calling Amit Shah’s process as “brute” was “ridiculously naïve”.

Gambhir, who was elected as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in the Lok Sabha election, however, backed the idea of a “talk-based solution to Kashmir problem”.

“While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it,” said the cricketer-turned-politician.

This is not the first time when Gambhir and Mehbooba entered into a spat on the microblogging site. In April, the leaders had argued on Twitter over Article 370.

Gambhir, who has over nine million followers on Twitter, has often been vocal about issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. In the past, he also sparred with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the issue of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.