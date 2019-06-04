close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, Gautam Gambhir in fresh Twitter spat over Amit Shah

Mehbooba Mufti's attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not go down well with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

Mehbooba Mufti, Gautam Gambhir in fresh Twitter spat over Amit Shah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday reiterated that the solution to the problems in Kashmir could be achieved only politically and not through “brute force”. Targeting the newly appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mehbooba termed his move “quick fix” and “ridiculously naïve”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said that the Kashmir issue needed a “political redressal” by involving Pakistan, among others. According to Mehbooba, all the governments at Centre since 1947 had looked at the Kashmir issue “through the prism of security”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Since 1947, Kashmir’s  been looked through the  prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naïve”.

The attack on the Union Home Minister by Mehbooba did not go down well with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who hit back at her, saying that calling Amit Shah’s process as “brute” was “ridiculously naïve”.

Gambhir, who was elected as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in the Lok Sabha election, however, backed the idea of a “talk-based solution to Kashmir problem”.

“While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”.  History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it,” said the cricketer-turned-politician.

This is not the first time when Gambhir and Mehbooba entered into a spat on the microblogging site. In April, the leaders had argued on Twitter over Article 370.

Gambhir, who has over nine million followers on Twitter, has often been vocal about issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. In the past, he also sparred with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the issue of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiGautam GambhirAmit Shah
Next
Story

Bhima Mandavi killing: Probe leads to confrontation between Centre, Chhattisgarh

Must Watch

PT4M33S

Don't depend on alliance: Mayawati to BSP leaders