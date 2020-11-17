Mehbooba Mufti hits back at Amit Shah's Gupkar Gang comments, says 'Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now'

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' comments and said that fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now.

"Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front," tweeted the PDP President.

She added, "Old habits die hard. Earlier BJPs narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India’s sovereignty & they are now using ‘Gupkar Gang’ euphemism to project us as anti nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in & day out."

Mufti also said, "BJPs stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours & political opponents as internal & imagined enemies is far too predictable now. Love jihad, tukde tukde & now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of like rising unemployment & inflation."

Earlier in the day, Shah flayed the Congress and the Gupkar 'Gang' and said that they want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere," said Shah.

He added that the Gupkar Gang is going global and they want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," tweeted Shah.

He stated that the Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India and that the Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against the national interest.

"Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," said Shah.

The recently formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is headed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and consists of parties like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, CPI-M, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and Awami National Conference.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has also announced to have a seat-sharing arrangement with the PAGD for the forthcoming elections to the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

