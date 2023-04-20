topStoriesenglish2597194
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At BJP After Surat Court Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Plea In Defamation Case

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the BJP wants to make this country a Hindu nation and target all those who are speaking against the Modi regime.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Anantnag: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday slammed the BJP after the Surat court in Gujarat rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea in a defamation case, saying it is a "black day for Indian democracy.” The PDP president also hit out at the ruling party for targeting the Opposition leaders, saying they are either in jail or will be sent to jail.

"Today is a black day in the democratic history of the country, which takes pride in being the mother of democracy. The way Rahul Gandhi is being treated shows that BJP wants to end democracy. They want to establish a one-party system - The BJP 'Rashtra' - by sidelining the Constitution. They want to make India a Banana republic," she told reporters here, 55 km from Srinagar.

 

 

Mehbooba Mufti further said that "BJP wants to make this country a Hindu nation and those who are speaking against BJP are being silenced by using agencies like ED, NIA, CBI etc". Mehbooba said that "when the cases like Article 370 and of Bilquis Banoo are biting the dust, Rahul Gandhi’s case is being heard on fast track mode to silence him and to send a strong message to whole Opposition".

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Judiciary is the last hope of the people but its role of late has given rise to questions". Look at the Article 370 petitions, they are pending for several years without a hearing, she said. "The case of Bilkis Bano is pending but Rahul Gandhi's case is being expedited," she added. 

Mehbooba Mufti went on to caution that the time will come when people will rise against BJP and their policies. Mufti added that the way BJP is working against the people of the country and is benefiting only some rich in the country, the people will stand against this and defeat BJP's decisive agenda. 

The PDP leader made these remarks while reacting to a Surat court rejecting Gandhi's appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The PDP leader said it seems that the BJP was "scared" of the popularity of Gandhi "who has emerged as a credible face after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I am hopeful that people will rise against the misrule of the West India Company just like they did against the East India Company before 1947," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti also demanded the release of political and religious leaders on Eid.

