Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah detained in Jammu and Kashmir

Former CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were detained on Monday evening.

It is reported that the two political leaders were put under preventive detention in a bid to maintain the law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped in the Parliament. Both leaders have been vehemently opposed to the scrapping of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir thus far and had accused the Centre of betraying Kashmiris.

An order issued by the Executive Magistrate in Srinagar to Mufti read that 'there are strong apprehensions of law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.' "Your activities are likely to cause breach of peace, keeping into consideration your recent activities that may likely lead to serious law and order situation and breach of peace."

Mehbooba was moved to the Hari Nagar Palace Guest House.