New Delhi: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned Prime Minster Narendra Modi's silence in BJP-led state governments where she claimed "Muslims are facing hard times'. Reacting on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas' statement on madarasas, Mufti, on Monday (May 23), said "They (BJP-led state governments) are in competition to see who will trouble the Muslims more in the country."

At party headquarters, on Monday, while talking to reporters, she said, "They (BJP) are on a mission to make country Gujarat model, UP model and Assam CM wants to go further more to trouble Muslims. They are provoking Muslims so that BJP will get a chance to do 'Gujarat episode' again, we know what has happened to Muslims in Gujarat and what is happening to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh."

Mufti further said, "RSS is running shaakhas, where they are training people with swords. A man was killed on suspicion of being a Muslim; they are trying to ruin the constitution of this country. They are provoking the Muslims. They want to create a situation where they can incite riots."

She even questioned the silence of the Prime Minister saying, “The PM is sitting quietly and not saying anything and people are taking this as him being OK with all this."

Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the decision of government to re-advertise Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Zirat and Rehbar-e-Khel posts through Service Selection Board.

She said, "Referring posts of Rehber-e-Zirat and janglaat etc seems to be a part of sinister design as for new announced posts non-locals can also apply. This is a clear move to make way for outsiders to enter in Jammu Kashmir. BJP's ill design towards Jammu & Kashmir is crystal clear and so are their nefarious intentions about changing the demographic of the area and snatching livelihoods from youth. The people of J&K are being forced to live in dark times."

She also alleged that her movement is being curtailed she is not being allowed to meet people. "I try my level best to reach out to people, I wanted to visit the Pandit brothers and sisters who are protesting, I wanted to visit families of civilians killed. But they never allowed me to go to them, always scores of security personnel are kept outside my house not letting me go anywhere but I will always try to stay with people," claimed Mehbooba Mufti.

Live TV