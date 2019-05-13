Mehbooba Mufti seeks punishment under Shariah law in Bandipora rape case of 3-year-old girl

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has sought punishment under Shariah law in the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Bandipora district and said she was "mortified" to hear about it.

Mehbooba took to Twitter to strongly condemn the attack and wrote, "Mortified to hear about the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Sumbal. What kind of a sick pervert would do this? Society often blames women for inviting unwanted attention but what was this child's fault? Times like these, Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death,"

The minor girl was allegedly raped in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on May 9.

To investigate the case, the Jammu and Kashmir Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Protests broke out at few places against the incident and people demanded immediate exemplary action against the alleged perpetrators.

A shutdown was also called by the Itihadul Muslimeen, a religious organisation, against the incident and clashes took place between protesters and security forces.

Other parties and separatist groups across the state have also demanded exemplary punishment for the alleged accused.

(With agencies inputs)