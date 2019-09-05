Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Javed moves SC seeking permission to met her mother

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday will hear the petition of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Javed, seeking permission from the authorities to allow her to meet her mother. A bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer will hear the petition.

Javed has moved the apex court claiming that Mufti is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which allocated special status to the erstwhile state. She submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.

According to news agency IANS, Javed's advocate Aakarsh Kamra had said that the relief sought in the plea is identical to the relief granted to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury by the top court on August 28. As per the court`s direction, Yechury was able to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami. Yechury had met Tarigami, as per the court direction under security with a condition that he keep his conversation focussed on his health condition.