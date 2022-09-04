New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday (August 4, 2022) took a dig at the Centre on the issue of price rise, saying unemployment and inflation were "two brothers" of the Modi government. Ahead of Sunday's 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally was not being held to canvas for the 2024 polls, but to highlight the two "biggest challenges" of inflation and unemployment to the people.

"We had protested against this even on August 5. About 70 MPs were detained, including Rahul Gandhi," Jairam Ramesh said.

"People from 12-13 states are coming and we want to send an effective message to the insensitive Modi government that people are suffering from this back-breaking inflation and unemployment and solutions should be found for them," Ramesh said.

Asked about Ghulam Nabi Azad's rally in Jammu on Sunday, Ramesh said he would speak about the Congress rally "not that of the BJP."

On BJP's allegation that the Congress was trying to divert people's attention from the issue of corruption, Ramesh said the party has been protesting against rise in prices for over a year.

"A rally was held in Jaipur. About 70 MPs were detained from Vijay Chowk. We have raised these issues inside and outside Parliament. We have held protests in various states. This rally is part of that series of protests.

"On September 7, we will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which too will have the economic disparity as the biggest issue," Ramesh said.

"Modi government has two brothers, unemployment and inflation. Modi government has two brothers, ED and CBI," the Congress leader went on to say.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders are slated to address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country, are converging for the event.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will traverse the length of the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7.

The Congress has said the rally's aim is to highlight the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promote communal harmony in the country.

The party said its workers will continue to raise these issues as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets to fight for the cause of the common people.