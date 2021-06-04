Mehul Choksi case: Mystery deepens as London Schools of Economics says 'no info' on Barbara Jarabica

New Delhi: The mystery surrounding Barbara Jarabica has deepened with London School of Economics now saying there was no student with that name at the institution. Jarabica is the mystery women whose name cropped up in Mehul Choksi case and she has been alleged to have played a key role in his movement from Antigua to Dominica.

In response to WION question, LSE said, "We have checked our files but have no record of someone named Barbara Jarabica graduating from LSE or studying for a degree at LSE."

According to the LinkedIn account of Jarabica, she studied at LSE. But once her account become public, the display picture and the fact she studied at LSE was deleted. The changes happen within 24 hours. Only her LinkedIn account saw changes, while her Instagram and Twitter account remained untouched.

Earlier speaking to WION, Priti choksi, wife of Mehul Choksi involved in the mega PNB scam the credentials of Barbara Jarabica pointing out that she is "not traceable". Priti told WION, "she claims to be someone that works on the house renovation, and she would come down to Antigua 2 or 3 times--she came in August, in April and now in May" and that "she has never met her".