Mehul Choksi's brother met Dominican Opposition leader, promised to donate for polls: Report

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's elder brother Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi met the Dominican Leader of Opposition, Lennox Linton, and promised to donate for polls in exchange for pressing the matter in the parliament, a report claimed on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

An IANS report also claimed that Mehul Choksi's elder brother had landed in Dominica on May 29 and met Lennox Linton in Marigot on May 30 for two hours at the latter's house. They discussed several aspects related to Choksi's arrest and also reportedly agreed on the commitment that in exchange for token money and promise of election donation, the opposition leader will 'press the matter in the Parliament'.

The report stated that Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi got into an agreement with the Dominican opposition leader and promised him election funding for pushing the abduction theory. Chetan also disclosed during the conversation that Choksi had reached Dominica on his own, but they required the assistance of the opposition to tackle the matter in court and against the Dominica government to make them believe that he was abducted by Antiguan and Indian police.

This is pertinent to note that Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, went missing on May 23 from Antigua and was then captured in Dominica four days later.

His pictures showing red swollen eyes and body marks had also surfaced on social media platforms.

A Dominica court has restrained the deportation of Choksi until further orders while hearing the habeas corpus filed by his lawyers. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday (June 2).

The Dominican government had issued a statement that it is ascertaining the status of Choksi's citizenship with Antigua and once confirmed, he would be deported there.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne had recently said that Dominica and law enforcement agencies unless the court rules otherwise, can deport him to India because he is an Indian citizen.

Meanwhile, a team of multi-agency officials led by a CBI DIG has gone to Dominica to bring back Choksi to India if the courts in the Caribbean island country allow his deportation to India.

(With agency inputs)