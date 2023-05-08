MEIL Director Sudha Reddy Marks A Remarkable Presence At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sudha Reddy, the director of MEIL Group and the founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation was seen attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023 on 29th April 2023. Her presence at the annual gala has caused quite a buzz. She is the first person from Hyderabad to have been invited to the White House Correspondents' Dinner and is the only other woman from India to have attended the event after Priyanka Chopra.

She made an impressive first impression with her styling choices. She wore a sequined emerald gown by Jenny Packham and carried a matching Birkin Bag. She made a statement with her iconic Bulgari Serpenti necklace. She was spotted having conversations with various guests at the gala and is said to have been conversing about global and economic affairs.

\Other notable guests at the gala this year were John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, J. Cameron Smith, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ego Nwodim, Bel Powley, Sofia Pernas, Rebecca Romijn, Rosario Dawson, John Leguizamo, and Ke Huy Quan. Media personalities like Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, Dana Bash, Juju Chang, Stephanie Ruhle, Amy Landecker, Gayle King, Karine Jean-Pierre, Sunny Hostin, Jen Psaki, and Al Sharpton were also present at the event.

Sudha Reddy was seated front and centre at the event and turned many heads with her powerful styling choices and knowledge of world affairs. She also attended the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree and CBS After Party, where she was seen interacting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ambassador of Iran, Ambassador of France and other dignitaries.

The philanthropist-entrepreneur had a busy weekend in DC, attending these high-powered events but in all her public appearances she looked stunning and carried herself with grace and charm.

