Men engage in violent brawl over school principal's post in Bihar- Watch

New Delhi: The aspiration for the principal's post in Bihar’s Motihari led to a violent brawl that was caught on camera.

The video of two men fighting at a state education department office in Motihari soon hit social media and went viral.

According to NDTV, one of the men who is seen pinned to the ground is a teacher named Shivshankar Giri, while the man who tackled him is the husband of Giri’s rival Rinki Kumari. The two teachers are pitched against each other for the post of principal at a primary school in Adapur.

In the dispute over who will sit on the principal's chair, two teachers are fighting in Adapur of #Champaran district in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/JkJd3avhdQ — Anirban Bhattacharya (@aanirbanbh) October 14, 2021

Giri and Kumari also got engaged in a heated argument over seniority and qualification for the job. The staff at the education office said this fighting has been going on for three months now.

The tension turned into a physical brawl between Rinki Kumari’s husband and Shivshankar Giri after the district education department asked the teachers to submit documents of their education and qualifications within three days.

The video shows those present around trying to break the fight between the two men, however, seem amused by the ongoing scuffle.

Block Education Officer Hariom Singh could not confirm the reason for the altercation but told NDTV, "We are investigating what happened”.

Live TV